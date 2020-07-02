All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 6 2020

2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD

2477 Stag Run Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2477 Stag Run Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33765
Chman Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite 3182 sq ft Arthur Rutenburg home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over-sized 2 car-garage, and is located on cul-de-sac in Desirable Coachman Ridge Estates close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches and the Tampa airport. Home features high-end vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room, dining room and hallways. Large open-floor plan living/dining room with a sunken retreat area surrounding the fireplace, vaulted ceilings, sliders opening to the screen enclosed pool area, perfect for entertaining. Separate living room/eat-in-kitchen with sliders accessing the covered lanai and pool area. The spacious master suite includes garden-tub, separate shower, duel sink vanity, large walk-in closet and dressing area with sliders accessing the pool. Other features include pool bath with shower and large inside laundry room. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD have any available units?
2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

