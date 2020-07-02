2477 STAG RUN BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Exquisite 3182 sq ft Arthur Rutenburg home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, over-sized 2 car-garage, and is located on cul-de-sac in Desirable Coachman Ridge Estates close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches and the Tampa airport. Home features high-end vinyl plank flooring throughout the living room, dining room and hallways. Large open-floor plan living/dining room with a sunken retreat area surrounding the fireplace, vaulted ceilings, sliders opening to the screen enclosed pool area, perfect for entertaining. Separate living room/eat-in-kitchen with sliders accessing the covered lanai and pool area. The spacious master suite includes garden-tub, separate shower, duel sink vanity, large walk-in closet and dressing area with sliders accessing the pool. Other features include pool bath with shower and large inside laundry room. A Must See!