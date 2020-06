Amenities

Perfect location! One bedroom villa in the heart of Countryside gives you easy access to work, to shopping, to restaurants, even to the bus! Washer and dryer inside the unit, one covered parking space, lots of guest parking. One small pet will be considered, restricted to 15 pounds or less. Basic cable included in the rent. This ideal community has a clubhouse and a heated swimming pool. Great value!!