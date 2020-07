Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the heart of Pinellas county. Great home ,great neighborhood ,fenced in back yard perfect for pets . This home has quick access to Gulf to Bay for a quick commute to Tampa or the beach and is only a few blocks from Saint Pete college. Home comes nicely equipped with a one car garage and storage shed in the back yard. Call today and make your appointment to see this home.