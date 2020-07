Amenities

dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN A QUIET CLEARWATER COMMUNITY CLOSE TO COUNTRYSIDE. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOOR THROUGH OUT, FRESH PAINT ON INTERIOR, NICE LARGE LIVING AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, BEAUTIFUL YARD AREA. CLOSE TO COUNTRYSIDE MALL, RESTAURANTS, SCHOOLS, AND EASY ACCESS TO CLEARWATER BEACH AND DUNEDIN. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT. HOME WILL BE SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.