2346 DRUID ROAD E

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport gym pool

Build in 2005 Beautiful All Furnished Home in 40+ AGE HILLCREST COMMUNITY in Clearwater Beach Area., #1 Beach in US. Home with over 1000 Sq Ft. with 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Carport for 2 Cars. PERFECT ANNUAL RENT PRICE INCLUDE ALL; Water, Trash Service, Sewer, Ground Maintenance, Heated Pool, Fitness Center, Clubhouse. This House has all, Kitchen with Breakfast Island, Dining Area and Living Room Combo, Master Bedroom with Private Bath......All Appliances including Washer and Dryer stays. HOA Fee or about $700/Month is paid by the Owner. Storage is not included in rent per owner request. Excellent Location, Minutes to Beach, Shopping, Restaurants, Airports. Pet Friendly and Very Active Community.