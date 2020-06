Amenities

Available immediately, recently renovated condo in Island Way Towers on Island Estates. Unit is available furnished or unfurnished and has been completely renovated with top quality finishes, new appliances and furnishings. Located near Clearwater beach, restaurants and the Clearwater Aquarium. Unit is offered for rent on a 6 month to annual basis. Amenities include pool, fitness center, and community room complete with kitchen.*No Pets*