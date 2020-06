Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

" BEACHES AND BAYSIDE " THIS LUXURY WATERFRONT PRIVATE RESIDENCE comes with a very large private deep water dock, and mooring for at least several floating jet ski’s. All that and less than 10 minutes by boat to the open azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico and a short stroll to the beautiful white sugar sands of Clearwater Beach. Gorgeous views of the Intracoastal Waterway from your own private heated pool with Jacuzzi. This private residence is located on a quiet residential street on the South end of Clearwater Beach, yet just a short stroll to restaurants and all beach entertainment. This very inviting beach retreat with ample living space and a gracious kitchen is meant for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms and 3 baths + a very large den/bedroom for extra guests. All this including a tranquil Florida patio that encompasses your pool, spa and a gazebo and don’t forget the full second story sun deck overlooking all.