2134 CAMPUS DRIVE

Florida ranch home with room for everyone. Two master bedrooms with their own baths, and two bedrooms share another bath. New carpet and paint, nice light tile in family room, master walk-in closet and good storage throughout. Newer AC and windows. Bright, light galley kitchen flows to formal dining area and family room. Entire house opens to large lanai & a screen enclosed pool you can actually enjoy as maintenance is included. Home has great curb appeal and lush landscaping all of which will be maintained at the owner's expense. Your students can walk to Clearwater High, bike to Oak Grove and even peddle to Belcher Elem. Easy Belcher Road access for all commuters.