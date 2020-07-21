All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

2134 CAMPUS DRIVE

2134 Campus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2134 Campus Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Florida ranch home with room for everyone. Two master bedrooms with their own baths, and two bedrooms share another bath. New carpet and paint, nice light tile in family room, master walk-in closet and good storage throughout. Newer AC and windows. Bright, light galley kitchen flows to formal dining area and family room. Entire house opens to large lanai & a screen enclosed pool you can actually enjoy as maintenance is included. Home has great curb appeal and lush landscaping all of which will be maintained at the owner's expense. Your students can walk to Clearwater High, bike to Oak Grove and even peddle to Belcher Elem. Easy Belcher Road access for all commuters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE have any available units?
2134 CAMPUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE have?
Some of 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2134 CAMPUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 CAMPUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
