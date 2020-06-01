2128 CARRIAGE LANE

Amenities

Annual Rent. Welcome to Paradise. You'll be impressed with COACHMAN RESERVE'S secured Gated entrance. It absolutely "make a statement" Mature trees & landscaping contour the streets and sidewalks of this meticulously maintained community. Inside, you will find a welcoming tiled Foyer & and just a few steps up & you'll discover a desirable 1 level layout, to include; a Split Bedroom plan, Formal Dining Room, spacious Living Room, large kitchen w/ Breakfast Bar & Bonus dining/sitting area & private Screened Patio/Lanai, perfect for relaxation or entertainment. Featured highlights throughout include; Light and Bright Window Bench Seating in Bedroom # 1, Inside utility room w/full size Washer/dryer, Dual sinks & Private commode in the Master Bathroom, His & Hers Walk-in closets in the Master Bedroom, 3 sets of Sliders to the Patio/Lanai from the Master Bedroom, Living Room & Kitchen Areas. Corian Countertops in the Kitchen/Baths, updated Lighting and Fixtures, Electric Garage Door Opener & Hurricane Shutters. Community Pool and Recreation Facility with workout room await for you. The community is a short drive to world-class Beaches, Shopping, Golf, Parks, Restaurants and more! All Ages, Pet Friendly. Tenant pays all utilities. Call for more information or schedule showing appointment.