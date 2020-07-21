2079 Santiago Way N

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom one bath home was remodeled in July 2017 with a wonderful up to date bathroom.

Not only has this house a detached garage with a fully fenced in patio but the home's community provides a playground, tennis and basketball courts as well as a pool to use.

The house has laminate flooring throughout and comes with a laundry room.

This is a great home not to be missed!

This house is a great first home for a couple or small family and ideally located on a dead end street.

It has an attached garage to the patio which allows you privacy in going in and out of the house as the patio is fenced in for your privacy.

Overall Property Features:

1 story home

Detached garage

Laminate flooring

Washer and Dryer hook up in laundry room

Dishwasher

Fridge

Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground