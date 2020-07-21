All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2079 Santiago Way N

2079 Santiago Way North · No Longer Available
Location

2079 Santiago Way North, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful 2 bedroom one bath home was remodeled in July 2017 with a wonderful up to date bathroom.
Not only has this house a detached garage with a fully fenced in patio but the home's community provides a playground, tennis and basketball courts as well as a pool to use.
The house has laminate flooring throughout and comes with a laundry room.
This is a great home not to be missed!
This house is a great first home for a couple or small family and ideally located on a dead end street.
It has an attached garage to the patio which allows you privacy in going in and out of the house as the patio is fenced in for your privacy.
Overall Property Features:
1 story home
Detached garage
Laminate flooring
Washer and Dryer hook up in laundry room
Dishwasher
Fridge
Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Santiago Way N have any available units?
2079 Santiago Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2079 Santiago Way N have?
Some of 2079 Santiago Way N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2079 Santiago Way N currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Santiago Way N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Santiago Way N pet-friendly?
No, 2079 Santiago Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2079 Santiago Way N offer parking?
Yes, 2079 Santiago Way N offers parking.
Does 2079 Santiago Way N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2079 Santiago Way N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Santiago Way N have a pool?
Yes, 2079 Santiago Way N has a pool.
Does 2079 Santiago Way N have accessible units?
No, 2079 Santiago Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Santiago Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2079 Santiago Way N has units with dishwashers.
