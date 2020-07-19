All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2064 N. Betty Lane

2064 North Betty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2064 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Duplex Great Location convenient Clearwater Dundin - Property Id: 86341

Lrg 2bdrm 1bth over 1000 sq ft. duplex 995/mo. without grg or strg.
Plus storage area 45/mo. 1040/mo. ttl
Plus 1 car garage 95/mo. 1090/mo. ttl
for storage and garage 1135/mo. ttl
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86341
Property Id 86341

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4686204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 N. Betty Lane have any available units?
2064 N. Betty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 N. Betty Lane have?
Some of 2064 N. Betty Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 N. Betty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2064 N. Betty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 N. Betty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2064 N. Betty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2064 N. Betty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2064 N. Betty Lane offers parking.
Does 2064 N. Betty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 N. Betty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 N. Betty Lane have a pool?
No, 2064 N. Betty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2064 N. Betty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2064 N. Betty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 N. Betty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 N. Betty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
