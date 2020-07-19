Duplex Great Location convenient Clearwater Dundin - Property Id: 86341
Lrg 2bdrm 1bth over 1000 sq ft. duplex 995/mo. without grg or strg. Plus storage area 45/mo. 1040/mo. ttl Plus 1 car garage 95/mo. 1090/mo. ttl for storage and garage 1135/mo. ttl Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86341 Property Id 86341
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4686204)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2064 N. Betty Lane have any available units?
2064 N. Betty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 N. Betty Lane have?
Some of 2064 N. Betty Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 N. Betty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2064 N. Betty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.