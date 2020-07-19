2064 N. Betty Lane

Amenities

garbage disposal garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Duplex Great Location convenient Clearwater Dundin - Property Id: 86341



Lrg 2bdrm 1bth over 1000 sq ft. duplex 995/mo. without grg or strg.

Plus storage area 45/mo. 1040/mo. ttl

Plus 1 car garage 95/mo. 1090/mo. ttl

for storage and garage 1135/mo. ttl

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86341

Property Id 86341



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4686204)