2060 Los Lomas Dr

Spacious house in quiet neighborhood is waiting for you!

This wonderful home has been completely remodeled inside out in November 2015 with a new A/C, a modern kitchen, new flooring, updated bathrooms, new exterior paint as well as a completely redone garage.



That property is in great condition inside out and awaits you!

The detached garage with a long drive way provides access to the enclosed patio area where you can relax and have friends over for a barbecue.

Overall Property Features:

2 story home

4 bedrooms / 2 bath

1,645 sq. ft.

Central Air and Heat

Laminate flooring

2015 updated bathrooms

2015 update kitchen

Full patio enclosure

Washer and Dryer room

Detached garage

Lots of closet space

Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground