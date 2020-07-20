2060 Los Lomas Dr

Amenities
Spacious house in quiet neighborhood is waiting for you!
This wonderful home has been completely remodeled inside out in November 2015 with a new A/C, a modern kitchen, new flooring, updated bathrooms, new exterior paint as well as a completely redone garage.
That property is in great condition inside out and awaits you!
The detached garage with a long drive way provides access to the enclosed patio area where you can relax and have friends over for a barbecue.
Overall Property Features:
2 story home
4 bedrooms / 2 bath
1,645 sq. ft.
Central Air and Heat
Laminate flooring
2015 updated bathrooms
2015 update kitchen
Full patio enclosure
Washer and Dryer room
Detached garage
Lots of closet space
Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground