All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2060 Los Lomas Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2060 Los Lomas Dr
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

2060 Los Lomas Dr

2060 Los Lomas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2060 Los Lomas Drive, Clearwater, FL 33763
Valencia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Spacious house in quiet neighborhood is waiting for you!
This wonderful home has been completely remodeled inside out in November 2015 with a new A/C, a modern kitchen, new flooring, updated bathrooms, new exterior paint as well as a completely redone garage.

That property is in great condition inside out and awaits you!
The detached garage with a long drive way provides access to the enclosed patio area where you can relax and have friends over for a barbecue.
Overall Property Features:
2 story home
4 bedrooms / 2 bath
1,645 sq. ft.
Central Air and Heat
Laminate flooring
2015 updated bathrooms
2015 update kitchen
Full patio enclosure
Washer and Dryer room
Detached garage
Lots of closet space
Community Pool, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Los Lomas Dr have any available units?
2060 Los Lomas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Los Lomas Dr have?
Some of 2060 Los Lomas Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Los Lomas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Los Lomas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Los Lomas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2060 Los Lomas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2060 Los Lomas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2060 Los Lomas Dr offers parking.
Does 2060 Los Lomas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2060 Los Lomas Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Los Lomas Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Los Lomas Dr has a pool.
Does 2060 Los Lomas Dr have accessible units?
No, 2060 Los Lomas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Los Lomas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Los Lomas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa