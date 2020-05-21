All apartments in Clearwater
2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE

2037 Sunset Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Sunset Grove Lane, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Clean, updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath villa. The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator and microwave and a wine refrigerator. The kitchen, both bathrooms and the hallway have ceramic tile. The Living room and both bedrooms have laminate flooring and ceiling fans. The Inside Laundry includes the Washer/Dryer and cabinets. Enclosed screened patio with a fenced back yard and a storage shed. The carport (2 tandem spaces) has storage cabinets. Non-smokers. Application fee $50.00 per person age 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE have any available units?
2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE have?
Some of 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE have a pool?
No, 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE has units with dishwashers.
