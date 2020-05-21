2037 SUNSET GROVE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Clean, updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath villa. The kitchen has a stainless steel refrigerator and microwave and a wine refrigerator. The kitchen, both bathrooms and the hallway have ceramic tile. The Living room and both bedrooms have laminate flooring and ceiling fans. The Inside Laundry includes the Washer/Dryer and cabinets. Enclosed screened patio with a fenced back yard and a storage shed. The carport (2 tandem spaces) has storage cabinets. Non-smokers. Application fee $50.00 per person age 18+.