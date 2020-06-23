All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

202 WINDWARD PASSAGE

202 Windward Passage · (727) 512-4975
Location

202 Windward Passage, Clearwater, FL 33767
Island Estate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Listing is for 12 Month ANNUAL LEASE ONLY. NO Pets at the request of the Owner. Open Virtual Tour Link 1 for Matterport Walk-Through Tour. This property is offered as Fully Furnished ONLY. Residences at Windward Passage is an exclusive condominium community located on Island Estates. The property offers expansive waterfront and city views from 2 private balconies off the Living Room, Master Bedroom, and Entry Foyer. This unit is unique in that it has glass doors and oversize windows with Northern and Southern exposures. The open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection/microwave oven, trash compactor, granite countertops, and kitchen island. An 18’ x 12’ Master Bedroom Suite offers large walk-in closet. The adjacent Master Bath is naturally lit from the South and includes a Jacuzzi Tub and oversized walk-in shower. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have private full baths. The community exterior offers a tropical pool and patio area overlooking Dolphin Cove. Building Amenities: Club Room, Waterfront Pool & Grilling Area, Composite Boardwalk, and a community dock. Additional unit amenities include: Two (2) under building assigned parking spaces, Basic Spectrum Cable / Internet, Water, Sewer, and Trash Removal. Required Advance Payments, Deposits, And Fees: 1st Month Rent, Last Month Rent, $3750.00 Unit Security Deposit, $500.00 Building Security Deposit, $100.00 Credit / Background Fee, & $100.00 Association Application Fee. This property is offered as FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. No Pets at the request of the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE have any available units?
202 WINDWARD PASSAGE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE have?
Some of 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE currently offering any rent specials?
202 WINDWARD PASSAGE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE pet-friendly?
No, 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE offer parking?
Yes, 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE does offer parking.
Does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE have a pool?
Yes, 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE has a pool.
Does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE have accessible units?
No, 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 WINDWARD PASSAGE has units with dishwashers.
