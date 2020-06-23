202 WINDWARD PASSAGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Listing is for 12 Month ANNUAL LEASE ONLY. NO Pets at the request of the Owner. Open Virtual Tour Link 1 for Matterport Walk-Through Tour. This property is offered as Fully Furnished ONLY. Residences at Windward Passage is an exclusive condominium community located on Island Estates. The property offers expansive waterfront and city views from 2 private balconies off the Living Room, Master Bedroom, and Entry Foyer. This unit is unique in that it has glass doors and oversize windows with Northern and Southern exposures. The open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection/microwave oven, trash compactor, granite countertops, and kitchen island. An 18’ x 12’ Master Bedroom Suite offers large walk-in closet. The adjacent Master Bath is naturally lit from the South and includes a Jacuzzi Tub and oversized walk-in shower. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms have private full baths. The community exterior offers a tropical pool and patio area overlooking Dolphin Cove. Building Amenities: Club Room, Waterfront Pool & Grilling Area, Composite Boardwalk, and a community dock. Additional unit amenities include: Two (2) under building assigned parking spaces, Basic Spectrum Cable / Internet, Water, Sewer, and Trash Removal. Required Advance Payments, Deposits, And Fees: 1st Month Rent, Last Month Rent, $3750.00 Unit Security Deposit, $500.00 Building Security Deposit, $100.00 Credit / Background Fee, & $100.00 Association Application Fee. This property is offered as FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. No Pets at the request of the Owner.