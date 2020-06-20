20000 US HWY 19 N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Right here waiting for you! This 55 plus community called South Gate is a hidden gem. Nestled in the middle of everything yet no one knows it is here. This two bed 1.5 bath home is located walking distance to the heated community pool. If you are ready to move to sunny Florida or maybe you just need a change, this home is ready and waiting. It comes completely furnished, just bring your toothbrush. When you walk through the front door, you enter into the living room area. Open with lots of natural light, and the kitchen/dining room is to your left. Wood laminate floors throughout the home. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances. Including a dishwasher and over the stove microwave.

Full bathroom, walk in shower with glass doors is located in the hall. Two bedrooms are in the back of the home. The master bedroom has a half bathroom. The laundry is located in the shed which is located off the carport. Oh and lets not forget to mention the screened in area off the carport. This will be enjoyable for the Florida evenings. There is also an open porch on the front of the home. Updated AC will keep the electric bills low. The home is ready to rent. Tenants must be age 55 or over to live here. There is park approval required. Approval requires background/credit check. If you have never lived in a senior community, it is the best. You will meet lots of great residents. The activities are great. Geothermal heated pool to enjoy. Call today to schedule a tour. Or take a look at the virtual tour today.