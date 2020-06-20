All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

20000 US HWY 19 N

20000 US Highway 19 N · (727) 710-6005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20000 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Right here waiting for you! This 55 plus community called South Gate is a hidden gem. Nestled in the middle of everything yet no one knows it is here. This two bed 1.5 bath home is located walking distance to the heated community pool. If you are ready to move to sunny Florida or maybe you just need a change, this home is ready and waiting. It comes completely furnished, just bring your toothbrush. When you walk through the front door, you enter into the living room area. Open with lots of natural light, and the kitchen/dining room is to your left. Wood laminate floors throughout the home. The kitchen is equipped with updated appliances. Including a dishwasher and over the stove microwave.
Full bathroom, walk in shower with glass doors is located in the hall. Two bedrooms are in the back of the home. The master bedroom has a half bathroom. The laundry is located in the shed which is located off the carport. Oh and lets not forget to mention the screened in area off the carport. This will be enjoyable for the Florida evenings. There is also an open porch on the front of the home. Updated AC will keep the electric bills low. The home is ready to rent. Tenants must be age 55 or over to live here. There is park approval required. Approval requires background/credit check. If you have never lived in a senior community, it is the best. You will meet lots of great residents. The activities are great. Geothermal heated pool to enjoy. Call today to schedule a tour. Or take a look at the virtual tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20000 US HWY 19 N have any available units?
20000 US HWY 19 N has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 20000 US HWY 19 N have?
Some of 20000 US HWY 19 N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20000 US HWY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
20000 US HWY 19 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20000 US HWY 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 20000 US HWY 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 20000 US HWY 19 N offer parking?
Yes, 20000 US HWY 19 N does offer parking.
Does 20000 US HWY 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20000 US HWY 19 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20000 US HWY 19 N have a pool?
Yes, 20000 US HWY 19 N has a pool.
Does 20000 US HWY 19 N have accessible units?
No, 20000 US HWY 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 20000 US HWY 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20000 US HWY 19 N has units with dishwashers.
