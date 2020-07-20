20000 US HIGHWAY 19 N

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool clubhouse microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

Come make this community your home. South Gate is a great 55 and over the park. Great location, close to great shopping and dining. This home is two bed/two full bathrooms. It is furnished, but if you have your own furnishings, no problem. The kitchen and bathroom have been updated with beautiful wood cabinets. The master bedroom and en suite have a stall shower. The rent includes water/trash/lawn care and park amenities. Heated pool and clubhouse with great activities to keep you on your toes. You will love living here, the residents are going to be your extended family. The park does not allow pets. There is a park application with the HOA. You must be age 55 or older to live here. Life at South Gate is great. Come check it out for yourself.