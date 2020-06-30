All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 15 2020

1890 Seton Ct

1890 Seton Court · No Longer Available
Location

1890 Seton Court, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with lots of outdoor space and a screened-in patio area for your enjoyment and morning coffee. The interior feature's title throughout, lots of natural lighting and a centrally located kitchen that is equipped with new appliances, nice cabinetry, minutes from Clearwater Beach and Dunedin. Make this your home and apply today!
$1680 Monthly Rent
$1680 Deposit
Call Johana 8133332332

Please view the Youtube video https://youtu.be/YeJ7vkT9KBU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Seton Ct have any available units?
1890 Seton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 1890 Seton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Seton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Seton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1890 Seton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1890 Seton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1890 Seton Ct offers parking.
Does 1890 Seton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 Seton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Seton Ct have a pool?
No, 1890 Seton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1890 Seton Ct have accessible units?
No, 1890 Seton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Seton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 Seton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1890 Seton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1890 Seton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

