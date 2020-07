Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 4 bed/2 bath single family house with pool beautifully remodeled with new laminate flooring throughout the house, new kitchen granite countertops, freshly painted inside and out - new pool pump - partial new fences - fenced in back yard - Florida room - screened in outdoor patio to enjoy the evenings on the pool deck, etc. - laundry inside the 2 car garage - Tenant pays for utilities, lawn and pool maintenance - Tenant approval and security deposit required.