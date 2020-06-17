1845 AUDUBON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Location in Estaqblished Clearwater neighborhood. Centrally located close to Schools, Shopping and Clearwater Beach. Home features shiny original Hardwood Floors. Split Bedroom plan. inside laundry Room. Open kitchen, Enclosed sun Room. Two Seperate driveways. Small garage and private yard. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker. Rent Include lawn care. Sorry - No Pets. $50.00 application fee per adult occupant.**If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required.