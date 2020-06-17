All apartments in Clearwater
1845 AUDUBON STREET

1845 Audubon Street · (727) 560-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1845 Audubon Street, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location in Estaqblished Clearwater neighborhood. Centrally located close to Schools, Shopping and Clearwater Beach. Home features shiny original Hardwood Floors. Split Bedroom plan. inside laundry Room. Open kitchen, Enclosed sun Room. Two Seperate driveways. Small garage and private yard. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker. Rent Include lawn care. Sorry - No Pets. $50.00 application fee per adult occupant.**If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 AUDUBON STREET have any available units?
1845 AUDUBON STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 AUDUBON STREET have?
Some of 1845 AUDUBON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 AUDUBON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1845 AUDUBON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 AUDUBON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1845 AUDUBON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1845 AUDUBON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1845 AUDUBON STREET does offer parking.
Does 1845 AUDUBON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 AUDUBON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 AUDUBON STREET have a pool?
No, 1845 AUDUBON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1845 AUDUBON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1845 AUDUBON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 AUDUBON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 AUDUBON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
