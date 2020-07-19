1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE

Amenities

Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in quaint neighborhood. Great location to everything recreational! Large screened in patio with large storage closet. Interior bonus room could be used as small 2nd bedroom (no closet) or Den/Office. Cook gourmet meals in the spacious kitchen. Enjoy coffee and iced tea on your covered front porch. You are right across the street from a quiet park, 5 minutes from beautiful Dunedin, and only 10 minutes from Clearwater Beach. A canal is a short portage, with your kayak, to start your day towards the Inter-Coastal. Just a few streets over you will find the Pinellas Trail. So much to do!! This home is furnished (all you need is your luggage, tooth brush, kayak, and bike). There is a full sized washer and dryer left for your convenience.