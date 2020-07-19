All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE

1841 Overbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Overbrook Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home in quaint neighborhood. Great location to everything recreational! Large screened in patio with large storage closet. Interior bonus room could be used as small 2nd bedroom (no closet) or Den/Office. Cook gourmet meals in the spacious kitchen. Enjoy coffee and iced tea on your covered front porch. You are right across the street from a quiet park, 5 minutes from beautiful Dunedin, and only 10 minutes from Clearwater Beach. A canal is a short portage, with your kayak, to start your day towards the Inter-Coastal. Just a few streets over you will find the Pinellas Trail. So much to do!! This home is furnished (all you need is your luggage, tooth brush, kayak, and bike). There is a full sized washer and dryer left for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE have any available units?
1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE have?
Some of 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 OVERBROOK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
