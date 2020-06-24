1812 DREW STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage hot tub extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Only 1 unit left! Retail/Office or Business space for lease, vacant, 1000 sq ft., located in a busy, well-established strip plaza with 6 other units and 10 separate garages. This unit has 2 stories featuring a loft and hardwood flooring. Owner will work with prospective tenant on build-to-suit. Welcoming front porch, plenty of parking makes this an ideal opportunity for the future entrepreneur! Other business neighbors include a hair salon, spa, tax services, a health food eatery. Additional storage/garage units in the back of the building available at extra lease $ 135-$165/month.