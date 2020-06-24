All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1812 DREW STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1812 DREW STREET
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

1812 DREW STREET

1812 Drew Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1812 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Only 1 unit left! Retail/Office or Business space for lease, vacant, 1000 sq ft., located in a busy, well-established strip plaza with 6 other units and 10 separate garages. This unit has 2 stories featuring a loft and hardwood flooring. Owner will work with prospective tenant on build-to-suit. Welcoming front porch, plenty of parking makes this an ideal opportunity for the future entrepreneur! Other business neighbors include a hair salon, spa, tax services, a health food eatery. Additional storage/garage units in the back of the building available at extra lease $ 135-$165/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 DREW STREET have any available units?
1812 DREW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 DREW STREET have?
Some of 1812 DREW STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 DREW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1812 DREW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 DREW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1812 DREW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1812 DREW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1812 DREW STREET offers parking.
Does 1812 DREW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 DREW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 DREW STREET have a pool?
No, 1812 DREW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1812 DREW STREET have accessible units?
No, 1812 DREW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 DREW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 DREW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa