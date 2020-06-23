1799 N Highland Ave #W33

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This wonderful corner lot town house is the ideal location for you!

Completely renovated in January 2019 with a new kitchen, new upstairs flooring and staircase this home is a gem not to be missed.

Perfectly located with stores within walking distance, a community pool and fitness center the double story home is perfect.

This townhouse is part of the Fountain Square condominiums, located in a safe and quite neighborhood near the intersection of Highland Ave and Sunset Point Rd.



It has two floors. The top floor is carpeted with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, as well as plenty of storage space.

The bottom floor is completely tiled and has 1/2 bathroom, kitchen, living room and a cozy patio.

It is truly ideal for a small family or you and a roommate.



Overall Property Features

Water

Cable T/V

Pest control

Central A/C

Community pool

Fitness Center

Lawn and pool maintenance