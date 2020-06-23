1799 N Highland Ave #W33

Amenities
This wonderful corner lot town house is the ideal location for you!
Completely renovated in January 2019 with a new kitchen, new upstairs flooring and staircase this home is a gem not to be missed.
Perfectly located with stores within walking distance, a community pool and fitness center the double story home is perfect.
This townhouse is part of the Fountain Square condominiums, located in a safe and quite neighborhood near the intersection of Highland Ave and Sunset Point Rd.
It has two floors. The top floor is carpeted with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, as well as plenty of storage space.
The bottom floor is completely tiled and has 1/2 bathroom, kitchen, living room and a cozy patio.
It is truly ideal for a small family or you and a roommate.
Overall Property Features
Water
Cable T/V
Pest control
Central A/C
Community pool
Fitness Center
Lawn and pool maintenance