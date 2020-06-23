All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1799 N Highland Ave #W33

1799 N Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1799 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This wonderful corner lot town house is the ideal location for you!
Completely renovated in January 2019 with a new kitchen, new upstairs flooring and staircase this home is a gem not to be missed.
Perfectly located with stores within walking distance, a community pool and fitness center the double story home is perfect.
This townhouse is part of the Fountain Square condominiums, located in a safe and quite neighborhood near the intersection of Highland Ave and Sunset Point Rd.

It has two floors. The top floor is carpeted with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, as well as plenty of storage space.
The bottom floor is completely tiled and has 1/2 bathroom, kitchen, living room and a cozy patio.
It is truly ideal for a small family or you and a roommate.

Overall Property Features
Water
Cable T/V
Pest control
Central A/C
Community pool
Fitness Center
Lawn and pool maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 have any available units?
1799 N Highland Ave #W33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 have?
Some of 1799 N Highland Ave #W33's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 currently offering any rent specials?
1799 N Highland Ave #W33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 pet-friendly?
No, 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 offer parking?
No, 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 does not offer parking.
Does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 have a pool?
Yes, 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 has a pool.
Does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 have accessible units?
No, 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 does not have accessible units.
Does 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1799 N Highland Ave #W33 has units with dishwashers.
