1784 THAMES STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1784 THAMES STREET

1784 Thames Street · No Longer Available
Location

1784 Thames Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom pool home available now. Rent includes lawn and pool service. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has sliders to back yard. Nice Florida room in the back. Huge back yard with plenty of green space on either side of the pool. 7 ceiling fans. Convenient mid county location close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1784 THAMES STREET have any available units?
1784 THAMES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1784 THAMES STREET have?
Some of 1784 THAMES STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 THAMES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1784 THAMES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1784 THAMES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1784 THAMES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1784 THAMES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1784 THAMES STREET offers parking.
Does 1784 THAMES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1784 THAMES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1784 THAMES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1784 THAMES STREET has a pool.
Does 1784 THAMES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1784 THAMES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1784 THAMES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1784 THAMES STREET has units with dishwashers.
