1784 THAMES STREET

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 Bedroom pool home available now. Rent includes lawn and pool service. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has sliders to back yard. Nice Florida room in the back. Huge back yard with plenty of green space on either side of the pool. 7 ceiling fans. Convenient mid county location close to everything.