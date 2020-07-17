4 Bedroom pool home available now. Rent includes lawn and pool service. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has sliders to back yard. Nice Florida room in the back. Huge back yard with plenty of green space on either side of the pool. 7 ceiling fans. Convenient mid county location close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1784 THAMES STREET have any available units?
1784 THAMES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1784 THAMES STREET have?
Some of 1784 THAMES STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1784 THAMES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1784 THAMES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.