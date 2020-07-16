All apartments in Clearwater
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1660 GULF BOULEVARD

1660 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 403-9070
Clearwater
Location

1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1610 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub. This 1610 sq foot condo with split floor plan provides privacy. Newer washer and dryer in unit. Flat screen TV in living room with Bose surround sound. The kitchen features granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Dan's Island is located on the beach side of Gulf Blvd with an association-owned boat marina across the street. Boat slips for rent based on availability. The large clubhouse includes club room with bar and a full kitchen overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, fitness center, and handball / racquetball court. The beachside pool is heated, with an oversized spa. Poolside area includes gas grills and picnic area. Gated community with On-site 24hr security plenty of parking. Come and explore all the pleasures of living on the beach on Sand Key, Clearwater Beach. Fully furnished with nearly brand new furnishings. 365 DAY minimum lease – NO SHORT TERM. Small pets permitted with approval of homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1660 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1660 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1660 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 GULF BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1660 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1660 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1660 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
