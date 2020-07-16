1660 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub. This 1610 sq foot condo with split floor plan provides privacy. Newer washer and dryer in unit. Flat screen TV in living room with Bose surround sound. The kitchen features granite countertops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Dan's Island is located on the beach side of Gulf Blvd with an association-owned boat marina across the street. Boat slips for rent based on availability. The large clubhouse includes club room with bar and a full kitchen overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, fitness center, and handball / racquetball court. The beachside pool is heated, with an oversized spa. Poolside area includes gas grills and picnic area. Gated community with On-site 24hr security plenty of parking. Come and explore all the pleasures of living on the beach on Sand Key, Clearwater Beach. Fully furnished with nearly brand new furnishings. 365 DAY minimum lease – NO SHORT TERM. Small pets permitted with approval of homeowner.