1621 GULF BOULEVARD

*****RENTAL*********ANNUALLY********UNFURNISHED********Beach Clearwater/ Sand Key Beach************ $2450. per month. RENT INCLUDES: basic cable, internet, water, trash and sewage. Fabulous Sunset Views, from this 6th floor condo. Updated-2 bedroom/2 bath, split plan and 1,300 sq. ft. of wonderful. This unit offers an eat-in kitchen, plenty of closets and a large storage unit. Enjoy coffee or cocktails from your oversized balcony with views of the Gulf and Bay. The southern exposure provides warm winter sun for your enjoyment. This condo is perfect for a long term rental. Enjoy resort style living at the Isle of Sand Key. The community offers a clubroom, fitness center, sauna, billiards, library and a dock to fish from. The geothermal unit keeps the pool at a perfect temperature year round, gas grills and covered picnic area makes for a peaceful place for family and friends to gather. A beautiful sandy beach is just steps away. Covered parking and 24 hour security is a plus. Restaurants and shopping are close by. Escape to paradise at the Isle of Sand Key.

*********NO PETS PLEASE!!*******