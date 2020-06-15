All apartments in Clearwater
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1621 GULF BOULEVARD

1621 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 439-0908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$2,451

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
*****RENTAL*********ANNUALLY********UNFURNISHED********Beach Clearwater/ Sand Key Beach************ $2450. per month. RENT INCLUDES: basic cable, internet, water, trash and sewage. Fabulous Sunset Views, from this 6th floor condo. Updated-2 bedroom/2 bath, split plan and 1,300 sq. ft. of wonderful. This unit offers an eat-in kitchen, plenty of closets and a large storage unit. Enjoy coffee or cocktails from your oversized balcony with views of the Gulf and Bay. The southern exposure provides warm winter sun for your enjoyment. This condo is perfect for a long term rental. Enjoy resort style living at the Isle of Sand Key. The community offers a clubroom, fitness center, sauna, billiards, library and a dock to fish from. The geothermal unit keeps the pool at a perfect temperature year round, gas grills and covered picnic area makes for a peaceful place for family and friends to gather. A beautiful sandy beach is just steps away. Covered parking and 24 hour security is a plus. Restaurants and shopping are close by. Escape to paradise at the Isle of Sand Key.
*********NO PETS PLEASE!!*******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1621 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,451 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1621 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1621 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1621 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1621 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1621 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1621 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
