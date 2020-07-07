16 North San Remo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This great, cute 3 bedroom one bathroom home is really nice and roomy! Corner lot property surrounded with trees and foliage giving it an aesthetic exterior appeal. Entering the home you have the living room and a separate dining room area. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room, tiled flooring, good counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is spacious as well as the additional two bedrooms. Full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and shower tub combo with tiled surround on the walls. Utility hook ups and a one car garage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.