All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 16 North San Remo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
16 North San Remo Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

16 North San Remo Avenue

16 North San Remo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 North San Remo Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This great, cute 3 bedroom one bathroom home is really nice and roomy! Corner lot property surrounded with trees and foliage giving it an aesthetic exterior appeal. Entering the home you have the living room and a separate dining room area. Kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room, tiled flooring, good counter top space and all major appliances including refrigerator and stove. Master bedroom is spacious as well as the additional two bedrooms. Full bathroom with tiled flooring, vanity sink and shower tub combo with tiled surround on the walls. Utility hook ups and a one car garage.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 North San Remo Avenue have any available units?
16 North San Remo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 North San Remo Avenue have?
Some of 16 North San Remo Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 North San Remo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16 North San Remo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 North San Remo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 North San Remo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16 North San Remo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16 North San Remo Avenue offers parking.
Does 16 North San Remo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 North San Remo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 North San Remo Avenue have a pool?
No, 16 North San Remo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16 North San Remo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16 North San Remo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16 North San Remo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 North San Remo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa