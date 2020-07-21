All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

1591 GULF BOULEVARD

1591 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1591 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
RENTAL AVAILABLE starting January 1, 2020 WINTER MONTHS NOW AVAILABLE and JUST REDUCED to $2,900 per month.
Minimum 3 month lease*. This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a very large private balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Beach access right across the street. Updated kitchen, with beautiful view of the intracoastal waterway, heated pool, tiki huts, marina, fishing pier. Be sure to look for the dolphins and manatees. Enjoy the serenity of Sand Key and the excitement of world famous Clearwater Beach. Walk, bike, drive or take the trolley. Assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking available.WINTER MONTHS NOW AVAILABLE FOR $2,900 per month. Perfect Location-- You will love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1591 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1591 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1591 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1591 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1591 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1591 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1591 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1591 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1591 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
