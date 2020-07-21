1591 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

RENTAL AVAILABLE starting January 1, 2020 WINTER MONTHS NOW AVAILABLE and JUST REDUCED to $2,900 per month.

Minimum 3 month lease*. This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a very large private balcony off the living room and master bedroom. Beach access right across the street. Updated kitchen, with beautiful view of the intracoastal waterway, heated pool, tiki huts, marina, fishing pier. Be sure to look for the dolphins and manatees. Enjoy the serenity of Sand Key and the excitement of world famous Clearwater Beach. Walk, bike, drive or take the trolley. Assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking available.WINTER MONTHS NOW AVAILABLE FOR $2,900 per month. Perfect Location-- You will love it.