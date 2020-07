Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

One bedroom One bathroom - Property Id: 82502



I have a one bedroom one bath house for rent. Ready to be rent right away. It have fridge, oven, and windows unit air conditioning. Call me at 978-376-3646 or text me with any questions. Pics are on Zillow, realtor, and others website. I will upload pictures later.

No Dogs Allowed



