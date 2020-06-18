All apartments in Clearwater
15 SOMERSET STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

15 SOMERSET STREET

15 Somerset Street · (727) 443-0032
Location

15 Somerset Street, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This luxury condo is in the perfect location for a busy executive or family on assignment in Clearwater's business or medical district. A short distance from downtown Clearwater and a few blocks away from the area's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife for entertaining, playgrounds, parks and weekend fun! This boutique condo offers quiet enjoyment of the #1-rated beach in the US just steps away from your 4 bedroom, 3½ bath condo (sleeps 8). Enjoy the security of a gated entry to garage parking, key-card entry and a private foyer entrance to your home.The open floor plan features marble floors throughout, tray ceilings, luxury furnishings and an open concept, split floor plan for privacy. The kitchen is equipped chef-envy Miele and Sub-zero appliances, built-in espresso/coffeemaker, and a bar area for entertaining. Use the 4th bedroom as a game room, TV room or play area. Entertain clients in the social room or work out the days' stress with a cocktail and breathtaking views of the Gulf's sunsets on one of the three private balconies. Enjoy a brisk morning run on the beach just steps away or a thorough workout in the high-end fitness center. Swim a few laps in the heated pool or soak away the days's stress in the whirlpool tub with heated towel racks and a separate luxury shower. This condo has it all in the best location on Clearwater Beach! Seasonal rents apply. $14,000 high season to $7500 low season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 SOMERSET STREET have any available units?
15 SOMERSET STREET has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 SOMERSET STREET have?
Some of 15 SOMERSET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 SOMERSET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
15 SOMERSET STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 SOMERSET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 15 SOMERSET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 15 SOMERSET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 15 SOMERSET STREET does offer parking.
Does 15 SOMERSET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 SOMERSET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 SOMERSET STREET have a pool?
Yes, 15 SOMERSET STREET has a pool.
Does 15 SOMERSET STREET have accessible units?
No, 15 SOMERSET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 15 SOMERSET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 SOMERSET STREET has units with dishwashers.
