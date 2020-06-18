15 SOMERSET STREET

Amenities

This luxury condo is in the perfect location for a busy executive or family on assignment in Clearwater's business or medical district. A short distance from downtown Clearwater and a few blocks away from the area's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife for entertaining, playgrounds, parks and weekend fun! This boutique condo offers quiet enjoyment of the #1-rated beach in the US just steps away from your 4 bedroom, 3½ bath condo (sleeps 8). Enjoy the security of a gated entry to garage parking, key-card entry and a private foyer entrance to your home.The open floor plan features marble floors throughout, tray ceilings, luxury furnishings and an open concept, split floor plan for privacy. The kitchen is equipped chef-envy Miele and Sub-zero appliances, built-in espresso/coffeemaker, and a bar area for entertaining. Use the 4th bedroom as a game room, TV room or play area. Entertain clients in the social room or work out the days' stress with a cocktail and breathtaking views of the Gulf's sunsets on one of the three private balconies. Enjoy a brisk morning run on the beach just steps away or a thorough workout in the high-end fitness center. Swim a few laps in the heated pool or soak away the days's stress in the whirlpool tub with heated towel racks and a separate luxury shower. This condo has it all in the best location on Clearwater Beach! Seasonal rents apply. $14,000 high season to $7500 low season.