1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Executive Home with Vaulted Ceilings Throughout, Conveniently Tucked Away On A Quiet 1/4 Acre Cul-De-Sac Lot in Mid Pinellas County. Overlooking a Serene Pond With Fountain, This Well Cared For Home Offers an expansive Master Bedroom With Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 Walk In Closets and Luxurious Bathroom With Spa Tub and Separate Shower. Master Bedroom Has Sliding Doors Opening to Screened Covered Porch with Built In Spa/Hot Tub. Numerous Rooms In The Home Open To The Screen Porch Area Adorned with Lush Tropical Botanical Specimens. Home Features Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room And Large Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. A Bonus Room with Built-in Shelving is Perfect for Game Room, Craft Room, Office or Kid's Play Room. All Bedrooms Feature Convenient Custom Built In Cabinets. The 3 Car Garage Will Accommodate All of Your Toys. The Inside Laundry Room Features a Tub Sink, Washer and Dryer. The Circular and Large Driveway Offers Plenty Of Parking.**If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required. Also being offered for Sale U8055234