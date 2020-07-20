All apartments in Clearwater
1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:58 AM

1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE

1481 Excaliber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1481 Excaliber Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Executive Home with Vaulted Ceilings Throughout, Conveniently Tucked Away On A Quiet 1/4 Acre Cul-De-Sac Lot in Mid Pinellas County. Overlooking a Serene Pond With Fountain, This Well Cared For Home Offers an expansive Master Bedroom With Wood Burning Fireplace, 2 Walk In Closets and Luxurious Bathroom With Spa Tub and Separate Shower. Master Bedroom Has Sliding Doors Opening to Screened Covered Porch with Built In Spa/Hot Tub. Numerous Rooms In The Home Open To The Screen Porch Area Adorned with Lush Tropical Botanical Specimens. Home Features Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room And Large Great Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and wet bar. A Bonus Room with Built-in Shelving is Perfect for Game Room, Craft Room, Office or Kid's Play Room. All Bedrooms Feature Convenient Custom Built In Cabinets. The 3 Car Garage Will Accommodate All of Your Toys. The Inside Laundry Room Features a Tub Sink, Washer and Dryer. The Circular and Large Driveway Offers Plenty Of Parking.**If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required. Also being offered for Sale U8055234

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE have any available units?
1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE have?
Some of 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1481 EXCALIBER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
