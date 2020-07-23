All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1481 Carolyn Lane
1481 Carolyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1481 Carolyn Lane, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,512 sf home is located in Clearwater, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 1 car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Carolyn Lane have any available units?
1481 Carolyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1481 Carolyn Lane have?
Some of 1481 Carolyn Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Carolyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Carolyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Carolyn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1481 Carolyn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1481 Carolyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1481 Carolyn Lane offers parking.
Does 1481 Carolyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 Carolyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Carolyn Lane have a pool?
No, 1481 Carolyn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1481 Carolyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 1481 Carolyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Carolyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1481 Carolyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
