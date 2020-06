Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

WATERFRONT corner unit. Fantastic WATER VIEWS!! Completely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Gated Community on Clearwater Beach Sand Key. Completely remodeled. Panoramic water views from just about every room. Watch the sunrise and sunsets on the large wrap around balcony. Heated pool. minimum 90 DAY RENTAL period. . Available, March And April 2017 - $3500. , May to Oct 2017- $2500, Nov - Dec 2017 - $3500, Jan- April 2019 - $3500 ******RENTED DEC through Mar 2019