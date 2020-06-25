All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1465 Pine Street

1465 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Pine Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to 1465 Pine St., this beautifully renovated home will impress you with it's style and charm. The home encompasses 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a 1 car garage. The open living room flows right into the kitchen and has been finished with a light neutral color paint and professionally installed flooring creating a modern and crisp design to the home. Cook your heart out in this modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and natural light flowing through to the living area. The cozy bedrooms have ceiling fans and also neutral color paint that will allow you to easily and quickly decorate your home. The stylish bathroom is just one more great reason to call this house your new home. Soak up the sun in the yard or relax on the lanai, with this home you have options! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Pine Street have any available units?
1465 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Pine Street have?
Some of 1465 Pine Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 1465 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
