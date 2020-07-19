1464 Admiral Woodson Lane

Amenities

FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLEARWATER! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



FANTASTIC SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CLEARWATER! Home features 2br/2ba/2 car garage in PALM TERRACE! Home has an open floor plan with a light and airy feel with lots of natural lighting, NEW A/C, updated kitchen with new granite and high end stainless steel appliances for chef's delite, new washer/dryer, new plumbing fixtures, no carpet (terrazzo flooring), new ceiling fans, new blinds and a gorgeous sunroom. 3/4 bath in garage. The large backyard is great for entertaining family and friends! Home does not have a fenced in back yard. NO UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED in this single family home. Small pet under 25lbs ok with $300NR pet fee. First month's rent and equal security apply. If you have additional questions you may also contact Lisa at 813-532-9680.



Home has easy access to public Clearwater Golf and Country Club, shopping, fine dining, downtown Clearwater, easy access to Hwy 19, and only minutes to the white sandy beach of Clearwater Beach!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:



app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1315913?accessKey=5c89



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



If you have additional questions contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680



(RLNE4627505)