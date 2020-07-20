1450 Palmetto Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come sit out front on your porch & watch the golfers play the 8th hole at Clearwater Country Club. This 4/2 pool home has it all! This is an unbelievable opportunity to move in to a completely remodeled home - the work (& expense) has all been done for you. This gorgeous home features open-concept living with a beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, granite, & stainless-steel appliances which help enhance all the high-end finishes. You will enjoy using the open kitchen that overlooks the large lanai & outdoor screen-in Pool. The spacious living room centers on a stone wood burning fireplace with New custom-built surround & hearth, complimented by laminate flooring throughout. Relax & unwind after a long day in your Brand-New private retreat with walk-in closet, master bath w/dual sinks, soothing garden tub & separate tiled walk in shower. The 2nd spacious bathroom has been totally updated too, Brand NEW CARPET in all 4 bedrooms & Spacious closets throughout the home for extra storage. The amazing utility room has lots of storage, sink & 2nd Refrigerator. Best of all is the covered Lanai that opens to the screened pool enclosure which is great for entertaining! This is the perfect place to relax and watch the fun splashing in the pool. The right of the screen pool area there is a spacious New fenced in yard with plenty of space to play or chill by the bonfire. To the left of the screen in pool, there is BBQ area & massive shed fully equipped with electrical. COME SEE TODAY!!



