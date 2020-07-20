All apartments in Clearwater
1450 Palmetto Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:07 AM

1450 Palmetto Street

1450 Palmetto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Palmetto Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come sit out front on your porch & watch the golfers play the 8th hole at Clearwater Country Club. This 4/2 pool home has it all! This is an unbelievable opportunity to move in to a completely remodeled home - the work (& expense) has all been done for you. This gorgeous home features open-concept living with a beautiful New Kitchen Cabinets, granite, & stainless-steel appliances which help enhance all the high-end finishes. You will enjoy using the open kitchen that overlooks the large lanai & outdoor screen-in Pool. The spacious living room centers on a stone wood burning fireplace with New custom-built surround & hearth, complimented by laminate flooring throughout. Relax & unwind after a long day in your Brand-New private retreat with walk-in closet, master bath w/dual sinks, soothing garden tub & separate tiled walk in shower. The 2nd spacious bathroom has been totally updated too, Brand NEW CARPET in all 4 bedrooms & Spacious closets throughout the home for extra storage. The amazing utility room has lots of storage, sink & 2nd Refrigerator. Best of all is the covered Lanai that opens to the screened pool enclosure which is great for entertaining! This is the perfect place to relax and watch the fun splashing in the pool. The right of the screen pool area there is a spacious New fenced in yard with plenty of space to play or chill by the bonfire. To the left of the screen in pool, there is BBQ area & massive shed fully equipped with electrical. COME SEE TODAY!!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 Palmetto Street have any available units?
1450 Palmetto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1450 Palmetto Street have?
Some of 1450 Palmetto Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1450 Palmetto Street currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Palmetto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Palmetto Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 Palmetto Street is pet friendly.
Does 1450 Palmetto Street offer parking?
No, 1450 Palmetto Street does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Palmetto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Palmetto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Palmetto Street have a pool?
Yes, 1450 Palmetto Street has a pool.
Does 1450 Palmetto Street have accessible units?
No, 1450 Palmetto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Palmetto Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 Palmetto Street does not have units with dishwashers.
