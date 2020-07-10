Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1447 Jasmine WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1447 Jasmine WAY
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1447 Jasmine WAY
1447 Jasmine Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1447 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally located in Clearwater, FL 3/2 Single Family Home...Close to the beaches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY have any available units?
1447 Jasmine WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 1447 Jasmine WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Jasmine WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Jasmine WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY offer parking?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY have a pool?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY have accessible units?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Jasmine WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Jasmine WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755
Similar Pages
Clearwater 1 Bedrooms
Clearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with Gym
Clearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa