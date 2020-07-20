All apartments in Clearwater
1433 S BELCHER ROAD
Last updated August 12 2019 at 3:14 PM

1433 S BELCHER ROAD

1433 Belcher Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Belcher Rd S, Clearwater, FL 33764
Imperial Courts Bldg

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Welcome Home to this gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in Imperial Court. This hidden gem has been tastefully upgraded with quartz counter-tops, subway back-splash, ceramic tile throughout, new bathroom counter-tops and tile and new windows and sliding glass doors. The newly added sun-room gives you a 10x20 enclosed lanai to enjoy the outdoors inside. The community pool is right across the street with plenty of sunning space and outdoor baths. On-site laundry is just one door away. This irresistible condo is very close to the award wining Gulf Beaches, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No age restrictions. Schedule your showing today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have any available units?
1433 S BELCHER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have?
Some of 1433 S BELCHER ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 S BELCHER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1433 S BELCHER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 S BELCHER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD offer parking?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD has a pool.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 S BELCHER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 S BELCHER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
