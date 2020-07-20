1433 S BELCHER ROAD

Amenities

Welcome Home to this gorgeous 1 bed, 1 bath condo located in Imperial Court. This hidden gem has been tastefully upgraded with quartz counter-tops, subway back-splash, ceramic tile throughout, new bathroom counter-tops and tile and new windows and sliding glass doors. The newly added sun-room gives you a 10x20 enclosed lanai to enjoy the outdoors inside. The community pool is right across the street with plenty of sunning space and outdoor baths. On-site laundry is just one door away. This irresistible condo is very close to the award wining Gulf Beaches, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. No age restrictions. Schedule your showing today