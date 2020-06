1426 GULF TO BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

SEARCHING FOR AN OUTSTANDING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY...COME SEE THIS EXECUTIVE CONDO THAT HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW A/C, ALL NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEW PAINT NEW UPDATED BATHROOM, SECOND FLOOR BALCONY WITH NEW BLINDS AND OUTDOOR CARPET. THIS EXECUTIVE CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DOWNTOWN GATEWAY DISTRICT WHICH IS A PART OF THE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FOR CLEARWATER SCHEDULED TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION IN APRIL OF 2020 THAT CAN SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE THE VALUE OF THIS MARKET. THE URBAN DEVELOPMENT WILL BRING STREET SCAPING, NEW MARKET SPACE ALONG WITH NEW GREEN AREAS. THIS UNIQUE MULTI USE CONDO OFFERS A SEPARATE ENTRANCE FOR THIS BUILDING AND OPENS INTO A LARGE OPEN AREA, WITH A SECOND ROOM ON THE FIRST FLOOR ALONG WITH A LARGE STORAGE CLOSET. STEPS LEAD UP TO THE SECOND FLOOR. THE BATHROOM HAS BEEN REMODELED, THE SLIDING DOORS OPEN TO THE BALCONY.....WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY

SELLER FINANCING AVAILABLE..LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE..MONTH TO MONTH LEASE REDUCED FROM $1200 TO $985