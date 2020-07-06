All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:59 PM

1401 GULF BOULEVARD

1401 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
The setting and view is ideal! This is the feeling you want when you walk into your home on Sand Key. Absolutely unobstructed view of the Intracoastal Waterway. Sand Key beach is across the street. If one bedroom meets your needs, this fresh, clean and comfortable direct waterfront setting is a must see. You will not be disappointed. The lease rate is for a term of no less than six months. We can assist you with a video walk through if you are currently unable to see this wonderful place. It genuinely is marvelous.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1401 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1401 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1401 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1401 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1401 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1401 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1401 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

