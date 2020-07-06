1401 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities bbq/grill

The setting and view is ideal! This is the feeling you want when you walk into your home on Sand Key. Absolutely unobstructed view of the Intracoastal Waterway. Sand Key beach is across the street. If one bedroom meets your needs, this fresh, clean and comfortable direct waterfront setting is a must see. You will not be disappointed. The lease rate is for a term of no less than six months. We can assist you with a video walk through if you are currently unable to see this wonderful place. It genuinely is marvelous.