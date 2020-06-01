1401 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave range

The view! This is the feeling you want when you walk into your home on Sand Key. Absolutely unobstructed view of the Intracoastal Waterway. Sand Key beach is across the street. If one bedroom meets your needs, this fresh, clean and comfortable direct waterfront setting is a must see. You will not be disappointed. The advertised lease rate is for a term of at least three months and a longer term is welcomed with a lower monthly rate depending on the time period desired. This is a time of year when it is rare to find this nice of a place with this much flexibility to conform to your needs for a seasonal or annual lease, so please call to see it today! It genuinely is marvelous.