1401 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

1401 GULF BOULEVARD

1401 Gulf Blvd # 212 · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Gulf Blvd # 212, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
The view! This is the feeling you want when you walk into your home on Sand Key. Absolutely unobstructed view of the Intracoastal Waterway. Sand Key beach is across the street. If one bedroom meets your needs, this fresh, clean and comfortable direct waterfront setting is a must see. You will not be disappointed. The advertised lease rate is for a term of at least three months and a longer term is welcomed with a lower monthly rate depending on the time period desired. This is a time of year when it is rare to find this nice of a place with this much flexibility to conform to your needs for a seasonal or annual lease, so please call to see it today! It genuinely is marvelous.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

