14 SOMERSET STREET

Amenities
LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS WITH PRIVACY IN MIND, Chalets on White Sands offers stunning views of the Gulf and direct access to the top-ranked beach in the nation. Located in a very private boutique community of just 15 units, this magnificent residence home has everything! From the luxurious lobby, select the appropriate card-secured elevator and step out into your private lobby, just one floor from the top. You are on one of only two floors that boasts 11-foot ceilings. The open floor plan, decorated with plantation shutters, includes a chef's kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and much-coveted Wolf gas cook-top. Also unique are the three bedroom suites, all with stunning views, private bathrooms and outdoor terraces. The Master bedroom comes with two walk-in closets and a huge Master bathroom with a relaxing jetted tub, walk in shower, and dual vanities. You will find an Exercise Room and Club Room, armed with a massage chair, by the heated pool and spa. After a swim in the sparkling Gulf waters or witnessing a glorious sunset, stroll to the award-winning Sand Pearl Spa or one of the many fine restaurants in North Clearwater Beach. This is beach living at its finest!