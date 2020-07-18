All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

14 SOMERSET STREET

14 Somerset Street · (813) 240-5989
Location

14 Somerset Street, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
LUXURIOUS AND SPACIOUS WITH PRIVACY IN MIND, Chalets on White Sands offers stunning views of the Gulf and direct access to the top-ranked beach in the nation. Located in a very private boutique community of just 15 units, this magnificent residence home has everything! From the luxurious lobby, select the appropriate card-secured elevator and step out into your private lobby, just one floor from the top. You are on one of only two floors that boasts 11-foot ceilings. The open floor plan, decorated with plantation shutters, includes a chef's kitchen equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and much-coveted Wolf gas cook-top. Also unique are the three bedroom suites, all with stunning views, private bathrooms and outdoor terraces. The Master bedroom comes with two walk-in closets and a huge Master bathroom with a relaxing jetted tub, walk in shower, and dual vanities. You will find an Exercise Room and Club Room, armed with a massage chair, by the heated pool and spa. After a swim in the sparkling Gulf waters or witnessing a glorious sunset, stroll to the award-winning Sand Pearl Spa or one of the many fine restaurants in North Clearwater Beach. This is beach living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 SOMERSET STREET have any available units?
14 SOMERSET STREET has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 SOMERSET STREET have?
Some of 14 SOMERSET STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 SOMERSET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14 SOMERSET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 SOMERSET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14 SOMERSET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 14 SOMERSET STREET offer parking?
No, 14 SOMERSET STREET does not offer parking.
Does 14 SOMERSET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 SOMERSET STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 SOMERSET STREET have a pool?
Yes, 14 SOMERSET STREET has a pool.
Does 14 SOMERSET STREET have accessible units?
No, 14 SOMERSET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14 SOMERSET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 SOMERSET STREET has units with dishwashers.
