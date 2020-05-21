Rent Calculator
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1375 E DRUID
Last updated September 16 2019
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1375 E DRUID
1375 Druid Rd E
·
No Longer Available
Location
1375 Druid Rd E, Clearwater, FL 33756
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home on over sized lot with a beautiful tree cover yard. Glen Oaks Park .03 miles and 4 miles to Clearwater Beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1375 E DRUID have any available units?
1375 E DRUID doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clearwater, FL
.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Clearwater Rent Report
.
Is 1375 E DRUID currently offering any rent specials?
1375 E DRUID is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 E DRUID pet-friendly?
No, 1375 E DRUID is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clearwater
.
Does 1375 E DRUID offer parking?
No, 1375 E DRUID does not offer parking.
Does 1375 E DRUID have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 E DRUID does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 E DRUID have a pool?
No, 1375 E DRUID does not have a pool.
Does 1375 E DRUID have accessible units?
No, 1375 E DRUID does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 E DRUID have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 E DRUID does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 E DRUID have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 E DRUID does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
