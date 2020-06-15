All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1340 GULF BOULEVARD

1340 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 596-9044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
tennis court
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included. Property amenities include fitness center, sauna, indoor and outdoor spas, billiard room, tennis courts, club room and heated saltwater pools. Gated community with 24 hour security. No motorcycles or over sized vehicles. NO PETS. Easy access to airports; walking distance to dining and Shoppes on Sand Key. Room sizes are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1340 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1340 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1340 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1340 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1340 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1340 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1340 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
