1340 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access sauna tennis court

CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included. Property amenities include fitness center, sauna, indoor and outdoor spas, billiard room, tennis courts, club room and heated saltwater pools. Gated community with 24 hour security. No motorcycles or over sized vehicles. NO PETS. Easy access to airports; walking distance to dining and Shoppes on Sand Key. Room sizes are approximate.