1289 PIERCE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

The Pierce Apartments are beautifully furnished, move-in ready housing close to everything. The beaches are a short drive away and downtown Clearwater with all the shops and restaurants is just up the street. There is easy access to Gulf-To-Bay, a main thoroughfare, with movie theaters, grocery store, shops and activities. The apartments have patio sets, fully furnished living spaces with tv's and and other appliances. All you need are your personal decor items and kitchen supplies. There are only two apartments left so don't delay.