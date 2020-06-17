All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:26 PM

1289 PIERCE STREET

1289 Pierce Street · (727) 410-8680
Location

1289 Pierce Street, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
The Pierce Apartments are beautifully furnished, move-in ready housing close to everything. The beaches are a short drive away and downtown Clearwater with all the shops and restaurants is just up the street. There is easy access to Gulf-To-Bay, a main thoroughfare, with movie theaters, grocery store, shops and activities. The apartments have patio sets, fully furnished living spaces with tv's and and other appliances. All you need are your personal decor items and kitchen supplies. There are only two apartments left so don't delay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 PIERCE STREET have any available units?
1289 PIERCE STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 PIERCE STREET have?
Some of 1289 PIERCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 PIERCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1289 PIERCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 PIERCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1289 PIERCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1289 PIERCE STREET offer parking?
No, 1289 PIERCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1289 PIERCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1289 PIERCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 PIERCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1289 PIERCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1289 PIERCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1289 PIERCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 PIERCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1289 PIERCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
