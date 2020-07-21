1280 Druid Road E #9

Amenities

pet friendly ceiling fan

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2nd Floor 2BR/1BA Unit at Creekside ft. Access to Clearwater Beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Fantastic 2br/1ba unit at Creekside in Clearwater off Druid. This large unit boast 1050 sq ft (second floor, no elevator) with laminate and tile flooring, ceiling fans, built in cabinet in living area, ceiling fans, large walk in pantry with living and kitchen open to screened lanai. There is a coined laundry shared utility room. There are NO utilities included. Lawn Maintenance included. $40 application fee per adult for credit ck, background ck, income verification and rental history. Pets considered on a case by case. No aggressive breed permitted. $250 deposit. First month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



Easy access to fine dining, shops, groceries, pharmacy, Countryside Mall, Morton Plant Hospital, Banks, parks, downtown clearwater, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy pearl beach of Clearwater!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



