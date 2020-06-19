1235 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill

Fully Furnished 2/2 55+ community for long term rental! Beautiful resort style living in this large nicely furnished Unit. Assigned parking space, laundry facilities, heated swimming pool and shuffleboard, a gazebo, an outdoor grille, and a BBQ area. Come see for yourself this lovely, friendly, quiet and active well kept community. Sidewalks throughout the community and a nice central park area. All this is located a short drive to downtown Clearwater and the World Famous Clearwater Beach. Close to beach, golf courses ,shopping, restaurants, airport and more..NO pets and 55+ Community. Kalmia Requires $100 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE, background check and interview Need 2 weeks to be approved. .**If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required.