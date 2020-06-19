All apartments in Clearwater
1235 S HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1235 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

1235 South Highland Avenue · (727) 560-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1235 South Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-306 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished 2/2 55+ community for long term rental! Beautiful resort style living in this large nicely furnished Unit. Assigned parking space, laundry facilities, heated swimming pool and shuffleboard, a gazebo, an outdoor grille, and a BBQ area. Come see for yourself this lovely, friendly, quiet and active well kept community. Sidewalks throughout the community and a nice central park area. All this is located a short drive to downtown Clearwater and the World Famous Clearwater Beach. Close to beach, golf courses ,shopping, restaurants, airport and more..NO pets and 55+ Community. Kalmia Requires $100 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE, background check and interview Need 2 weeks to be approved. .**If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

