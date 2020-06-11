All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407

1230 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 258-1880
Location

1230 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Call George Fly at (727) 258-1889 about this Direct gulf front Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with private ocean front balcony squarely facing the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal/nautical decor.

The unit is uniquely situated on a part of Sand Key where the beach is wide, the sea oats plentiful, and the Sand Key Preserve a five minute walk away.

The Shoppes of Sand Key across the street include the historic Columbia Restaurant, Maggie Mae's Brunchery, an ice cream parlor, specialty clothing and decor shops and a small grocery. The Shoppes sit on a boardwalk on the intercoastal waterway with plenty of outside seating. No need to drive anywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 have any available units?
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 have?
Some of 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 pet-friendly?
No, 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 offers parking.
Does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 have a pool?
Yes, 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 has a pool.
Does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 have accessible units?
No, 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407 has units with dishwashers.
