1230 Gulf Blvd Apt 1407

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Call George Fly at (727) 258-1889 about this Direct gulf front Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with private ocean front balcony squarely facing the Gulf of Mexico. Coastal/nautical decor.



The unit is uniquely situated on a part of Sand Key where the beach is wide, the sea oats plentiful, and the Sand Key Preserve a five minute walk away.



The Shoppes of Sand Key across the street include the historic Columbia Restaurant, Maggie Mae's Brunchery, an ice cream parlor, specialty clothing and decor shops and a small grocery. The Shoppes sit on a boardwalk on the intercoastal waterway with plenty of outside seating. No need to drive anywhere!