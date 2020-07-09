1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities internet access

Ideal location featuring convenient access to the amazing beaches, shopping, eating and entertainment that makes life in Clearwater so desirable. This second floor beautifully furnished condo has vaulted ceilings and no one above you. The list of hard to find features continue and are impressive for this rent rate. They include a private entrance, a private balcony with a storage closet, your own washer and dryer, basic cable and internet, walk-in closet, and a further long list of association amenities. This is a great place to live. The advertised rent rate is for a long term lease greater than six months. You are welcome to inquire about shorter term leases, but the rate will be negotiated based on the dates desired. Please make your appointment to see this home today.