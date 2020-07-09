All apartments in Clearwater
1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE

1228 South Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1228 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
Ideal location featuring convenient access to the amazing beaches, shopping, eating and entertainment that makes life in Clearwater so desirable. This second floor beautifully furnished condo has vaulted ceilings and no one above you. The list of hard to find features continue and are impressive for this rent rate. They include a private entrance, a private balcony with a storage closet, your own washer and dryer, basic cable and internet, walk-in closet, and a further long list of association amenities. This is a great place to live. The advertised rent rate is for a long term lease greater than six months. You are welcome to inquire about shorter term leases, but the rate will be negotiated based on the dates desired. Please make your appointment to see this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE have any available units?
1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE have?
Some of 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 S MISSOURI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

