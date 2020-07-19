All apartments in Clearwater
1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE

1216 South Missouri Avenue · (727) 463-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1216 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
CLOSE TO THE BEACH-Just 3 miles! NEW EVERYTHING in this Meticulous Gorgeous 1bedroom Gated Community Condo with 1 under bldg parking space (not all have this )you will LOVE the light and brightness, planation shutters, laminate flooring, neutral colors, SAMSUNG stainless steel appliances and matching SAMSUNG washer/dryer, Leather sofa, White Queen size bedset, TV in each room, and balcony to escape to with a pool view from your 3rd floor unit. This complex offers Elevators, a fitness center, business center, and community pool. unit has under building parking and a storage unit.SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! (see the map) 1st/last/Sec- pet possible on case by case basis -
5Min to Clearwater Beach,20 minutes to Tampa International Airport,15minutes to Caladesi/Honeymoon Island,20 minutes to St Pete-SUPER LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE have any available units?
1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE have?
Some of 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
