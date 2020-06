1216 S MISSOURI AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool internet access

*available FEB2021~LOCATION~LOCATION~(7mon Min)*6 MINUTES TO #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH.*GATED COMMUNITY*Dog friendly* 4month MINIMUM OR ANNUAL-FULLY FURNISHED 1ST FLOOR CONVENIENCE, TURN-KEY 1BEDROOM UNIT WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED*RARE UNDER BLDG PARKING RIGHT NEXT TO ELEVATOR!(PLUS a BONUS EXTRA PARKING SPACE included)-POOL and EXTRA STORAGE ROOM FOR YOUR BIKE AND THINGS. THIS UNIT ALSO HAS AN OUTSIDE PATIO AREA. CABLE,INTERNET,ELECTRIC INCLUDED FOR SHORT TERMS -LONG TERM TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. (rate will vary for seasonal months of January-April, 13% tax required for under 6 months, $100 condo app fee,$75 credit check)